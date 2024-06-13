Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Paxos lays off 20% of staff

Digital assets outfit Paxos has laid off 20% of its staff, according to a Bloomberg report.

In a company memo obtained by Bloomberg, Paxos CEO Charles Cascarilla says that the layoffs “allows us to best execute on the massive opportunity ahead in tokenization and stablecoin" and the company is in a "very strong financial position to succeed".

The pink slips have been handed out to 65 staff members.

The company, which reached a $2.4 billion valuation on a $300 million Series D at the height of the fintech boom in April 2021, recently annonced plans to exit the Canadian market.

The Bloomberg report says that Paxos intends to gradually discontinue its settlement services in commodities and securities to concentrate more on asset tokenization and stablecoins.

Paxos is the digital assets partner of PayPal's stablecoin PYUSD.

