Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Instinet Credit Suisse Société Générale Paxos

Channels

Markets Post-trade & ops Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Credit Suisse and Instinet first to settle US equities on Paxos blockchain

Credit Suisse and Instinet first to settle US equities on Paxos blockchain

Credit Suisse and Instinet have begun settling US securities on a bockchain-based post-trade platform supplied by Paxos.

Paxos Settlement Service is a private, permissioned blockchain designed to allow two parties to bilaterally settle securities trades directly with each other. Now operational, the service represents the first live application of blockchain technology for listed US equities.

Emmanuel Aidoo, head of digital asset markets at Credit Suisse, comments: “The initiative has the potential to deliver great efficiency and cost savings to the post-trade cycle. Paxos Settlement Service introduces blockchain technology that’s compliant with regulations and allows us to take important strides towards evolving market structure and unlocking capital that is tied up in legacy settlement processes.”

Alongside Credit Suisse and Instinet, French lender Societe Generale is also lined up to participate in the early adopter programme.

Paxos says it intends to apply for clearing agency registration with the SEC in 2020 so that it can offer the service to all street side broker-dealers.

Related Companies

Instinet Credit Suisse Société Générale Paxos

Channels

Markets Post-trade & ops Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to Remain Customer-Centric Amid Credit Saturation - Register Now!

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Credit Suisse

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Investing in Customer Digital Onboarding: The Benefits for Banks, [Webinar] Investing in C[Webinar] Investing in Customer Digital Onboarding: The Benefits for Banks

Trending Stories

Related News
Credit Suisse and SocGen first up for Paxos Settlement Service

Credit Suisse and SocGen first up for Paxos Settlement Service

Paxos launches stablecoin

Paxos launches stablecoin

INTL FCStone taps Paxos to automate precious metals trade confirmations

08 Aug 2018

CLS invests $5 million in R3; Paxos scores $65 million funding round

31 May 2018

Euroclear backs away from gold bullion blockchain project

28 Jul 2017

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies