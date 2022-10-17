Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Mastercard Paxos

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mastercard brings crypto trading capabilities to banks

Mastercard brings crypto trading capabilities to banks

Mastercard has teamed up with blockchain infrastructure platform Paxos on a programme designed to help banks and fintechs offer their customers crypto trading services.

A Mastercard survey found that 29% of respondents globally hold cryptocurrency as an investment, with another 65% indicating a preference for crypto-related services to be provided by their current financial institution.

The new Mastercard Crypto Source programme aims to make it easy for banks and fintechs to help their customers buy, hold and sell select crypto assets, augmented with identity, cyber, security and advisory services.

Paxos will provide crypto-asset trading and custody services on behalf of the banks, while Mastercard's technology will integrate those capabilities into banks’ interfaces.

Ajay Bhalla, president, cyber and intelligence, Mastercard, says: "What we are announcing today is a connected approach to services that will help bring users safely and securely into the crypto ecosystem.

"Our recent investments in this space, such as the acquisition of CipherTrace and Ekata, are providing us with a unique set of capabilities to help provide our customers and consumers with the most technically advanced solutions available in the market."

Related Companies

Mastercard Paxos

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Instant Payments and Data - The next wave of modernisation in banking infrastructure

Comments: (1)

Sabiq Ahamed
Sabiq Ahamed - Hivelance Technologies - Madurai 18 October, 2022, 08:42Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Interesting to see this things in crypto adoption.

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023 - A Money20/20 USA Special Edition[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023 - A Money20/20 USA Special Edition

Trending

Related News
Mastercard to bring new level of trust to crypto purchases
/crypto

Mastercard to bring new level of trust to crypto purchases

Binance and Mastercard launch crypto-to-fiat payment card
/crypto

Binance and Mastercard launch crypto-to-fiat payment card

BofA and Coinbase join Paxos Series D round

29 Jul 2021

Trending

  1. Eurosystem delays T2 wholesale payment system launch

  2. NatWest to launch BaaS business in UK

  3. Legal &amp; General and Lloyds Banking Group lead &#163;35 million investment in Moneyhub

  4. Lloyds launches fintech sandbox with NayaOne

  5. Revolut launches holiday home rental service

Research
See all reports »
Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023

Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023