Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of America Coinbase Paxos FTX

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BofA and Coinbase join Paxos Series D round

BofA and Coinbase join Paxos Series D round

Blockchain infrastructure platform Paxos has added Bank of America, Coinbase Ventures, Founders Fund and FTX to its recent $300 million Series D funding round.

The three new investors topped up the Series D by a further $40 million. The firm has now raised more than $540 million and has a valuation of $2.4 billion.

Bank of America's investment comes soon after the Wall Street giant joined the Paxos Settlement Service, a private, permissioned blockchain infrastructure system designed to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the US equities settlement system.

BofA joins a stellar client list that includes Credit Suisse, Societe Generale, StoneX and Revolut, as well as PayPal and its mobile payment offshoot Venmo.

Charles Cascarilla, CEO, Paxos, says: "We're at the beginning of a technological transformation where new market infrastructure is needed to replatform the global financial system. Paxos uses innovative technology to build the regulated infrastructure that will facilitate an open, accessible and digital economy."

Related Companies

Bank of America Coinbase Paxos FTX

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Beyond 2021 – Why infinite reinvention is key to digital transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Survey Report] Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services[New Survey Report] Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Trending

Related News
Paxos receives $2.4 billion valuation on $300 million Series D
/crypto

Paxos receives $2.4 billion valuation on $300 million Series D

American Express takes stake in crypto trading platform FalconX; Paxos raises $142 million
/crypto

American Express takes stake in crypto trading platform FalconX; Paxos raises $142 million

Credit Suisse and Instinet first to settle US equities on Paxos blockchain

20 Feb 2020

Credit Suisse and SocGen first up for Paxos Settlement Service

29 Oct 2019

Paxos launches stablecoin

10 Sep 2018

Trending

  1. Ripple makes ODL strides in Japan

  2. Swift takes on low-value cross-border payments

  3. Former Mollie and Klarna execs build BNPL platform for B2B purchasing

  4. Lloyds and Mastercard aim to take A2A payments mainstream

  5. Visa rolls out BNPL APIs for clients

Research
See all reports »
From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing

From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing

Responding to Lending Disruption

Responding to Lending Disruption

Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Driving successful Cloud Transformation