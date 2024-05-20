Revolut opens job recruitment tool to companies on LinkedIn

Revolut has integrated its inhouse recruitment platform with LinkedIn, enabling companies to use the toolkit to manage their application and hiring processes direct from the business and employment-focused social media platform.

Revolut People is the super-app's all-in-one people management platform, including a suite of HR, performance, and recruitment tools.



Companies subscribing to the fee-based system will be able to use Google Workspace to schedule interviews and manage email communications from a single console.

The platform also includes an application tracking system for screening CVs and managing job pipelines, alongside templates and e-sign integration for creating and sending job offers. New-joiner performance can also be tracked with tools that measure skills and competency on the job.



Revolut itself has used the programme to hire over 10,000 staff globally and plans to grow its headcount by a further 40% over the course of the year. The company says it received over one million job applications globally in 2023.



"This platform has been the internal powerhouse behind Revolut's dream team, helping us grow from 250 to 10,000 employees over the last 5 years," states the firm. "Now other companies can use it to grow, too."