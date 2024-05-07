Revolut launches crypto exchange

Revolut has rolled out a crypto exchange designed for professional investors, but available on desktop for all UK users with a Revolut retail account.

Revolut X will compete with established exchanges by offering flat 0% maker fees and 0.09% taker fees regardless of trade volume.



Users will be able to seamlessly switch from fiat to crypto, and back again, between Revolut X and their Revolut account.



The desktop-only exchange offers real-time trading of 100+ tokens with market and limit orders. A digital dashboard provides users with a view technical indicators, TradingView charts, as well as top-traded, top-gaining, and top market-cap coins.



The rollout signals a renewed push by Revolut into the crypto space following the halt of crypto trading for its UK business clients and the termination of US crypto services owing to the challenging regulatory environment.



This latest step follows a recent integration with self-custodial wallet MetaMask, enabling users to replenish their holdings with crypto purchases from their Revolut accounts.