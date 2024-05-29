Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nubank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nubank rolls out eSIM service to premium users

Nubank rolls out eSIM service to premium users

Brazillian challenger bank Nubank is to bundle a digital travel eSIM into its package for premium customers in partnership with Telecom-as-a-Service platform Gigs.

Customers on Nubank's Ultravioleta premium offering will be able to activate the annual 10GB eSIM from their mobile banking app to avoid exorbitant roaming charges and benefit from free high-speed data when travelling abroad.

Hermann Frank, co-founder & CEO at Gigs, says: “The launch of travel eSIMs is a natural next step in Nubank’s successful foray into the travel space, and presents a powerful lever to drive adoption of the Ultravioleta offering among Nubank’s 100 million customers. Bundling life’s essentials like banking, insurance, and now telecom in one single hub elevates the user experience while compounding stickiness. Nu is leading the convergence of banking and telecom, and it will be exciting to see who will follow suit.”

In truth NuBank is following in the wake of Revolut, which in February rolled out an eSIM service to help UK premium customers combat soaring data roaming bills when abroad. This was followed by Western Union in March with a paid-for offfering for its digital wallet customers in Germany, Italy, Poland and Romania.

Other perks available to Nubank Ultravioleta customers include higher credit limits, attractive rewards, cashback incentives, family accounts, insurance coverage, unlimited withdrawals, and 24-hour customer service.

The deal with Gigs comes after the firm hired Stripe and Nubank veteran Rafael Plantier as head of financial services in April last year.

Related Companies

Nubank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Trade based financial crime: Mitigating TBFC compliance risk with technology

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk[Impact Study] Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Trending

Related News
Brazillian digital bank Nubank surpasses 100 million customers
/retail

Brazillian digital bank Nubank surpasses 100 million customers

Nubank posts $1bn full year net profit
/retail

Nubank posts $1bn full year net profit

Revolut combats roaming charges with 'eSIM'

12 Feb

Nu Mexico lets customers receive payments from US via WhatsApp

11 Jan

Nubank gets green light to expand into savings in Colombia

08 Jan

Telecom-as-a-service platform Gigs hires Nubank vet as FS lead

20 Apr 2023

Trending

  1. Citi fined over $444 billion fat finger error

  2. B2B stablecoin payments ready for take-off

  3. Ex-Citi employee files wrongful termination lawsuit alleging the bank hid data from regulators

  4. Google Pay lets customers ditch CVVs for biometrics

  5. Mastercard takes GenAI to the Dark Web

Research
See all reports »
Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model