Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nubank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nubank posts $1bn full year net profit

Nubank posts $1bn full year net profit

Brazilian digital bank Nu swung from a net loss in 2022 to a $1 billion net profit in 2023 on revenues of more than $8 billion.

Nubank added nearly 20 million customers in 2023, reaching a total of 94 million, up from 54 million just two years ago.

Fourth quarter income was $360.9 million for an annualised return on equity of 23%, compared to a $58 million profit in Q4 2022.

Founded in 2013, Nubank has grown into a fintech juggernaut, expanding beyond Brazil to Mexico, where it has around five million customers, and Colombia, where it has just received approval from authorities to operate as a financing company.

In late 2021, it raised $2.6 billion in a New York Stock Exchange initial public offering that valued the digital lender at more than $40 billion.

David Vélez, CEO, Nubank, says: "As we work towards surpassing the 100 million customers milestone in 2024, we are investing heavily in new growth avenues to keep transforming potential into profit.

"We are unlocking the untapped opportunity of our secured and unsecured lending portfolio, gaining share in the upmarket segment in Brazil, and strengthening our presence in Mexico and Colombia with new products and features."

Related Companies

Nubank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] SEPA Instant Payments: Are banks ready?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] 8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring[New Impact Study] 8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

Trending

Trending

  1. Capital One to acquire Discover for $35 billion

  2. Activist investor defends Temenos but calls for CEO&#39;s removal

  3. ECB warns banks on outsourcing risks

  4. And the winner is...open banking payments

  5. Singapore warns banks to prepare for quantum computing cyber threat

Research
See all reports »
8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future