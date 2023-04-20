Telecom-as-a-service platform Gigs hires Nubank vet as FS lead

Gigs, a telecom-as-a-service platform that makes it easier for companies to sell phone and data plans to their customers, has hired Stripe and Nubank veteran Rafael Plantier as head of financial services.

Typically, says Gigs, companies interested in offering phone plans have to spend months negotiating contracts with telecom providers, committing millions of dollars in spend, integrating with their networks, and building software to offer and manage subscriptions to their users.



In what it claims is a world-first, Gigs, through its API and white-label product, enables any business to offer eSIM & SIM enabled phone plans of any size on any network globally.



The firm offers a host of use-case examples, including digital banks providing branded phone plans alongside their credit or debit cards.



To capitalise on this, it has brought in Plantier, who joins from Brazilian neobank giant Nubank, where he led corporate strategy and new ventures. He has also served as head of banking, Emea, at Stripe and head of UK and Ireland for Tink.



Hermann Frank, co-founder, Gigs, says: "Since we launched Gigs, we've seen a tremendous demand from digital banks wanting to launch their own branded mobile services to unlock new revenue streams, strengthen customer stickiness and differentiate their offering.



"That is why we are delighted to welcome Rafa to Gigs, whose wealth of experience and deep domain knowledge will help us to cater to the needs of the fintech industry even more effectively."



Adds Plantier: “By enabling any company to launch their own branded, programmable mobile service, Gigs has created a category of its own, making it one of the most exciting high-growth businesses worldwide.”