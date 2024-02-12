Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Revolut combats roaming charges with &#39;eSIM&#39;

Revolut combats roaming charges with 'eSIM'

Revolut is rolling out an 'eSIM' service to help UK customers combat soaring data roaming bills when abroad.

From this week, UK customers will be able to install a single eSIM fully digitally, which they can top up in just a few clicks in their Revolut app whenever they need. The eSIM can be used simultaneously, alongside a physical SIM, allowing users to switch between networks as the need arises.

Connecting the eSIM enables customers to use the Revolut app without using up their mobile data allowance. Ultra plan subscribers gain access to 3GB of data which they can use globally each month and all customers in the UK will benefit from an introductory offer of 100 MB mobile data at no cost.

The cost of using mobile data overseas has increased in recent years. Most UK mobile networks no longer allow their users to "roam like at home" in the EU, and data charges for the rest of the world are almost always outside the standard benefits.

Elyas Sadou, product owner of eSIM at Revolut, comments: “At Revolut, we harness technology to simplify our customers’ lives, and that’s precisely what our eSIM accomplishes. It offers seamless access to mobile data, eliminating the inconvenience of high prices or the need to buy and organise a physical SIM card."

