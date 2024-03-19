Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Revolut launches Point-of-Sale product

Revolut launches Point-of-Sale product

Revolut has rolled out a Point-of-Sale iPad application for businesses in the hospitality industry.

Integrated with the Revolut card reader, the new POS product enables businesses to track sales trends, check inventory levels, and make data-driven decisions.

Operating from a single-screen and across multiple locations, users can additionally map tables directly to the POS, add to existing orders, and view which colour-coded tables are available or taken.

Transaction fees for the product start at just 0.8% + £0.02

Alex Eguileor, general manager of merchant acquiring at Revolut, states: "Revolut Point of Sale embodies our dedication to customer-centric solutions for thriving businesses in today's dynamic market. Its user-friendly interface and robust features streamlines the way businesses manage store operations, while our low transaction fees and 24-hour settlement ensure swift access to funds without business delays. We're looking forward to seeing more and more stores and restaurants growing their business by leveraging the rich ecosystem of Revolut products."

The launch brings the company into direct competition with the likes of Square and PayPal's iZettle.

