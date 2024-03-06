Revolut delivers fiat-to-crypto on-ramp to MetaMask wallets

Revolut has integrated with self-custodial wallet MetaMask, enabling users to replenish their holdings with crypto purchases from their Revolut accounts.

The integration provides a seamless on-ramp for fiat-to-crypto purchases to the MetaMask Wallet, simplifying the process of adding cryptocurrencies to self-custodial wallets.



Mazen Eljundi, global business head of crypto at Revolut, says: "This service ensures high success rates for transactions done within the Revolut ecosystem and low fees for all customers. We'll offer customers the possibility to buy more than 20 tokens with their fiat currency smoothly, securely, and without obstructions.”



Catering to users in the UK and Europe, customers can top-up their wallets from the fiat currency balance in their Revolut account or via purchases with Visa or Mastercard cards



Lorenzo Santos, senior product manager at Consensys, the developer of MetaMask says the aim is to make crypto more approachable and less complicated.



"This partnership is really about giving our customers what they want — more control over their crypto, in a straightforward way, using platforms they already know and trust," he says. "It also plays a crucial role in fostering broader crypto adoption, opening up the world of crypto to more people."