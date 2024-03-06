Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Revolut ConsenSys

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Revolut delivers fiat-to-crypto on-ramp to MetaMask wallets

Revolut delivers fiat-to-crypto on-ramp to MetaMask wallets

Revolut has integrated with self-custodial wallet MetaMask, enabling users to replenish their holdings with crypto purchases from their Revolut accounts.

The integration provides a seamless on-ramp for fiat-to-crypto purchases to the MetaMask Wallet, simplifying the process of adding cryptocurrencies to self-custodial wallets.

Mazen Eljundi, global business head of crypto at Revolut, says: "This service ensures high success rates for transactions done within the Revolut ecosystem and low fees for all customers. We'll offer customers the possibility to buy more than 20 tokens with their fiat currency smoothly, securely, and without obstructions.”

Catering to users in the UK and Europe, customers can top-up their wallets from the fiat currency balance in their Revolut account or via purchases with Visa or Mastercard cards

Lorenzo Santos, senior product manager at Consensys, the developer of MetaMask says the aim is to make crypto more approachable and less complicated.

"This partnership is really about giving our customers what they want — more control over their crypto, in a straightforward way, using platforms they already know and trust," he says. "It also plays a crucial role in fostering broader crypto adoption, opening up the world of crypto to more people."

Related Companies

Revolut ConsenSys

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] SEPA Instant Payments: Are banks ready?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] SEPA Instant Payments: Are banks ready?[Webinar] SEPA Instant Payments: Are banks ready?

Trending

Related News
Revolut launches AI-based scam detection feature
/security

Revolut launches AI-based scam detection feature

Revolut combats roaming charges with 'eSIM'
/retail

Revolut combats roaming charges with 'eSIM'

Revolut says Meta platforms are a 'hotbed' for scams

08 Feb

Revolut unveils Mobile Wallets for cross-border payments

25 Jan

Revolut suspends crypto buying for UK business customers

18 Dec 2023

Revolut suspends US crypto services

04 Aug 2023

Trending

  1. Klarna&#39;s AI chatbot does the equivalent work of 700 full-time humans

  2. Microsoft launches AI-powered Copilot for Finance

  3. AmEx card details exposed in third-party data breach

  4. PayPal launches payment suite for SMEs

  5. Fiserv looks to buy Shift4 Payments - Reuters

Research
See all reports »
Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024