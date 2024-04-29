Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NatWest becomes first UK bank to issue IP-backed loan

NatWest becomes first UK bank to issue IP-backed loan

NatWest has extended its first mass market Intellectual Property-backed loan to UK software company Sci-Net.

The new High Growth IP Loan from NatWest has been developed with specialist IP valuers Inngot to help unlock the funding gap for high growth firms.

Loans start from amounts as low as £250,000 against up to 50% of the value of the firm’s intellectual property - software, patents, copyrights, trademarks and registered designs - as determined by Inngot’s tailored systems and processes.

Founded in 1998, Sci-Net has already established partnerships with multiple tech giants and businesses across the retail, ecommerce-retail and distribution industries. The business aims to use the new funding to support the ongoing development of its ERP>Retail and its ERP>Trade software, which helps customers run their entire business operations.

Neil Bellamy, head of technology, media and telecoms at NatWest Group, says: "With this loan, we have shown the potential that unlocking value from IP and intangible assets could have for UK economy, by helping firms to scale, create high value jobs and boost UK productivity.”

Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Survey Report] Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments and their impact on the fraud landscape[Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments and their impact on the fraud landscape

Trending

Related News
NatWest seeks out tech talent from under-represented communities
/people

NatWest seeks out tech talent from under-represented communities

NatWest invests in Icon Solutions
/payments

NatWest invests in Icon Solutions

Natwest becomes first bank accepted into UK Open Banking DPS

09 Feb

NatWest launches Energy Help and Support tool for UK SMEs

16 Jan

Trending

  1. Visa launches open banking with Tink in the US

  2. Revolut to grow headcount by 40%

  3. Temenos appoints CEO; says sales hit by Hindenburg report

  4. Monzo offers customers free sausage rolls in premium subscription drive

  5. HSBC and PayPal tackle quantum-safe cryptography in payments

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks