Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

Payments

Keywords

Open APIs Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Natwest becomes first bank accepted into UK Open Banking DPS

Natwest becomes first bank accepted into UK Open Banking DPS

NatWest Bank has been confirmed as the first UK Bank to become a supplier on the Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) new Dynamic Purchasing System (DPS) for Open Banking.

All UK public sector entities, such as the central government, local authorities, NHS, schools, charities, and public administrations will be able to access the DPS.

Users of the DPS will be able to access NatWest’s open banking solutions, Payit by NatWest, which also includes Confirmation of Payee (CoP) API services to prevent fraud.

CEO of Payit by NatWest, Mike Elliff, stated: “After becoming the first country in the world to accept tax payments via Open Banking, this DPS will give the public sector access to a pool of pre-qualified suppliers. NatWest is delighted to be the first UK bank appointed to the DPS. Open banking is a key part of the UK financial ecosystem and seeing it integrated into the public sector is encouraging.

“Individuals and businesses rely on NatWest to pay and get paid, which is why as a group we’re entrusted with 1 in 4 UK transactions. Our proven and secure infrastructure enables billions of payments every day. We combine the scale and resilience of a bank with the speed and innovation of a fintech to bring new payment services to our customers quickly and safely.”

CCS supports the public sector in gaining commercial value when purchasing goods and services, in 2021-2022, the service supported the public sector in gaining commercial benefits equal to £2.8 billion.

NatWest is currently the largest card supplier in the CCS Payment Solutions 2 framework, and already is one of two House Banks on the Government Banking contract.

Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

Payments

Keywords

Open APIs Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 09 February, 2024, 10:21Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

I dont know what makes then special - they shut my account with no evidence of inpropriety which was not present in any event. too much power to do what they like 

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Trending

Trending

  1. TCS in running to take over UK&#39;s Faster Payments - Sky News

  2. Worldline cuts 1400 jobs

  3. HSBC installs first of ten &#39;Cash Pods&#39; in town with no bank branches

  4. Top 5 payment stories you missed in January 2024

  5. MEPs nod through ten second instant transfer rules

Research
See all reports »
8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future