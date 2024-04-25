Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Deutsche Börse Forge Global

Lead Channel

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Deutsche B&#246;rse backs private market trading platform Forge for European launch

Deutsche Börse backs private market trading platform Forge for European launch

Forge, the operator of a marketplace fo trading in private companies, has launched in Europe with the support of Deutsche Börse.

Forge Global has targeted Europe as the number of unicorn companies located on the continent and in the UK grows. The company says its platform has seen the proportion of private market transactions with international buyers or sellers increase over time to 26% in 2024, up from about 13% in 2018.

Kelly Rodriques, CEO of Forge Global, says: “With over $14 billion traded on our platform in more than 500 private companies including Klarna and Spotify (now public), as well as our Forge Pro trading management solution and the Forge Private Market Index, Forge Europe is integrated into one of the largest global marketplaces for private company share trading in the world. We are confident that we have the right team, at the right time, to accelerate access to this asset class in Europe.”

With operational hubs in Berlin, Germany, integrated within the Deutsche Börse network, as well as in London, UK, Forge Europe has now closed its first trades in cooperation with local partners and is planning to further expand across Europe into DACH and France.

Eric Leupold, head of cash markets at Deutsche Börse says: “With the maturing European tech ecosystem and the continued growth of investment in private companies over the past decade it has become clear to us that there is a need for an efficient, data driven and technology-enabled marketplace for the trading of private company shares in Europe.”

“With Forge’s strong track record in the US and Deutsche Börse’s extensive experience in operating trusted and scalable market infrastructure, I am confident that Forge Europe will be the pioneer in addressing the late-stage and pre-IPO liquidity needs of private companies and investors in Europe, thereby strengthening the tech ecosystem.”

Related Companies

Deutsche Börse Forge Global

Lead Channel

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Survey Report] Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your tickeJoin us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Trending

Related News
Citi tests tokenisation of private funds
/markets

Citi tests tokenisation of private funds

Nasdaq Private Market raises $62.6 million
/markets

Nasdaq Private Market raises $62.6 million

Euroclear targets private markets with acquisition of Goji

15 Dec 2022

Edda raises funds for Bloomberg terminal of the private markets

08 Sep 2022

London Stock Exchange enters private markets with investment in Floww

15 Mar 2022

Private markets fintech Delio secures $8.3 million

03 Mar 2022

Trending

  1. Central banks embark on tokenisation project

  2. Revolut valuation raised 45% by investor

  3. Mastercard launches virtual card app to simplify travel and business expenses

  4. Apple offer to open up NFC payments access set for EU approval - Reuters

  5. Temenos appoints CEO; says sales hit by Hindenburg report

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks