Private markets fintech Delio secures $8.3 million

Delio, a UK fintech which connects capital raisers, financial institutions and investors in private markets, has secured $8.3m growth funding led by Octopus Ventures.

Additional investment from early-backers Maven Capital Partners brings the total equity funding raised by Delio to $15.5m.



Headquartered in the UK with teams operating globally, Delio powers the private markets platforms of more than 90 financial institutions worldwide, including the likes of Barclays, UBS and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.



Gareth Lewis, chief executive and co-founder of Delio, says: “With investor demand at an all-time high, there is a lot of noise around how institutions overcome the traditional barriers to private markets. We’ve taken a different approach, creating white-labelled technology that acts as the digital building blocks on which firms can scale their propositions. The growth funding from Octopus Ventures validates this approach and strengthens our plan of stimulating greater connectivity between financial institutions, capital raisers and investors.”