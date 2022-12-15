Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Related Companies

Euroclear

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Euroclear targets private markets with acquisition of Goji

Euroclear targets private markets with acquisition of Goji

Euroclear is to acquire Goji, a London-based provider of digital access and technology to private markets.

Goji currently serves nearly 30,000 investors from 80 investor jurisdictions, providing clients with technology that unlocks acess to private markets for a new class of investors.

The investment will allow Euroclear to expand its footprint into private markets - currently valued at $9.8 trillion and expected to grow to $14.4 trillion by 2025 - building upon its recent acquisition of the MFEX funds distribution platform.

David Genn, CEO, Goji comments: “The ever-increasing demand from all investor groups to access private funds, points to the need for an end-to-end digital processing solution for these asset classes. The combination of Euroclear’s position in the funds industry with Goji’s technology and experience means we can deliver a solution together that will serve and transform the private markets industry.”

Euroclear CEO Lieve Mostrey says the business is now able to provide a true one stop shop offering to clients across a spectrum of products including mutual and alternative funds, ETFs and private funds. 

"We see a strong demand from the market for more scalable and digitalised solutions and given the opportunities, it makes perfect sense to add this capability to our portfolio of services," she says. "One year after the MFEX acquisition, this new investment fully supports our global funds strategy to be a leading platform across all fund asset classes.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

