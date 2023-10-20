Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Fiserv opens the door to embedded finance

Fiserv opens the door to embedded finance

Fiserv is making a move into embedded finance, making capabilities from its merchant acceptance, banking, and card issuing businesses available to others through a set of APIs.

The company says the move will "supercharge" how payment facilitators, financial institutions, and software platforms serve their clients, expanding their service models.

By helping these firms grow relationships beyond payments, Fiserv says it is allowing them to create new revenue streams and stickier and more valuable partnerships with merchants.

Merchants, in turn, benefit from faster access to capital and the ability to simplify and consolidate their business’ financial experience through a single provider.

Sunil Sachdev, head, embedded finance, Fiserv, says: “This simplified delivery model for embedded finance will allow software platforms and marketplaces to build deeper relationships between their brands and merchants, while significantly expanding the revenue potential associated with each relationship.”

