wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
Wealthify launches first savings account with ClearBank support

Digital investment platform Wealthify is launching its first savings account using embedded banking technology from ClearBank.

Founded in 2016 and backed by Aviva, Wealthify is an app and web-based wealth platform which offers a range of investment products, including Stocks and Shares ISAs, Junior ISAs, Self-Invested Personal Pensions, and General Investment Accounts—all of which are managed by a team of investment experts.

The new savings account tracks the Bank of England’s base rate and currently offers an interest rate of 4.91% AER/ 4.80% gross. The account comes with FSCS protection for customer money up to £85,000.

Andy Russell, CEO, Wealthify, comments: “The way people save has evolved rapidly over the last decade. Wealthify’s savings account—powered by ClearBank—offers speedy setup, a great rate, and the ability to see savings and investments all in one place—a holistic view of your finances, at your fingertips.”

