Revolut unveils Mobile Wallets for cross-border payments

Fintech giant Revolut has launched a service, Mobile Wallets, designed to make it easy to send money abroad.

Mobile Wallets users can send remittances quickly using only recipient IDs such as their name alongside their phone number or email addresses.



The service means that Revolut customers in the UK and most European countries can send money to Bangladesh (via bKash), and Kenya (through M-Pesa). Other wallets routes expected to be launched soon.



Akshat Mittal, GM, Revolut International Payments, says: "Sending money home is a problem many expats face and so it is essential to provide a service that simplifies this and facilitates affordable and convenient international money transfers."