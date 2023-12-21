Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Revolut sees bumper revenue growth in 2023

UK fintech giant Revolut is set to make $1.9 billion in revenue this year, nearly double the $1 billion it pulled in in previous 12 months, according to Bloomberg.

The company's monthly revenue averaged $158 million in the first half of the year, says Bloomberg, citing an investor presentation.

The rise comes off the back of strong customer growth, with 300,000 users being added weekly, giving Revolut nearly 40 million customers.

The revenue growth is welcome news for Revolut - which is estimated to be worth £26 billion - after a difficult period.

Earlier this year it emerged that the company will delay filing its annual accounts for a second consecutive year.

The 2021 accounts were finally filed this March but auditor BDO flagged concerns that it could not verify £477m of revenue, nor vouch for their “completeness or occurrence”, due to the configuration of Revolut's internal IT systems.

Meanwhile, the company is still waiting on a UK banking licence, with the lengthy, nearly three-year-long process attributed by some to concerns at the FCA over auditing, compliance and corporate culture issues.

