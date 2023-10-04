Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Monzo hires Cash App's Conor Walsh as US CEO

Monzo hires Cash App's Conor Walsh as US CEO

UK digital challenger bank Monzo has hired former Cash App global product head Conor Walsh to lead a renewed push into the US market.

Walsh, who spent more than six years at Square's hugely popular Cash App, has joined as Monzo US CEO, leading on product, strategy and growth.

The appointment marks a new phase of Monzo's efforts in the US, where, following years of groundwork, it finally moved out of beta in early 2022.

In late 2019 the firm hired Visa's global head of payment products and platforms, TS Anil, to lead a US plan which included securing a banking charter.

In 2021, with Anil installed as boss of the UK operations, Carol Nelson took over the fledgling US business. However, with the license application abandoned, Nelson left the following year.

Now Walsh has been recruited, with a remit to hire more tech talent and build on a product that currently offers money management features and a contactless debit card.

Says Walsh: "I’m thrilled and honoured to join Monzo. I’m a long-time admirer and am excited about the huge opportunity to further expand our product and mission in the US."

Adds TS Anil: "I’m delighted to welcome Conor to lead our strategy and growth in the US. He brings the perfect mix of skills to lead the team as we build the best product for the American customer and grow our US business."

