retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
BBVA signs Whole Portfolio Agreement with Cisco

BBVA signs Whole Portfolio Agreement with Cisco

BBVA has become the first Emea-based financial services institution to sign a Whole Portfolio Agreement (WPA) with Cisco in Europe and Latin America.

The five-year agreement simplifies management by consolidating 3,000 individual contracts into a single unified agreement.

Spanning operations across multiple countries, the contract includes solutions in cybersecurity, collaboration, data center, networking and services delivered by a specialised Cisco team.

Jordi García, global head of strategy and performance of engineering, says: "The agreement allows BBVA to achieve significant efficiency and productivity gains.”

Cisco has been a strategic partner of BBVA since 2016, covering multiple contracts in collaboration, networking, data centre, and security. The new agreement will give the Spanish bank privileged access to Cisco’s whole portfolio, including the latest AI-driven innovations.

“BBVA’s alliance with Cisco is more than a supplier-customer relationship. After eight years of strategic partnership working together, BBVA premises and employees worldwide will have access to not only current but future Cisco technological developments.” says José Luis Elechiguerra, global head of engineering de BBVA.

