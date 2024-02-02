Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

TSB

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Retail banking Payments Start ups

Keywords

Branch banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
TSB to shutter branches and cut jobs in cost saving exercise

TSB to shutter branches and cut jobs in cost saving exercise

In response to news reported by Sky, TSB have provided comment to Finextra after Sabadell CEO Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno was questioned about a £29 million provision set aside for restructuring within the UK bank.

A TSB spokesperson tells Finextra: "We have been clear about our focus on reducing costs, but as with any announcements about changing how we operate, we always consult with our colleagues first."

This week, TSB reported a statutory profit before tax of £237.2 million for 2023, an increase of £53.7 million (29.3%) from 2022 – increasing its proposed dividend to Sabadell to £120 million.

Robin Bulloch, TSB’s CEO, adds: "We are reporting another year of sustained profitability, demonstrating the impact of both our continued focus on customers, delivering products and services that genuinely meet their needs, and the work to make TSB a simpler, more efficient, and resilient bank. Throughout the cost-of-living challenges, our Money Confidence purpose has resonated strongly with our customers – and I’d like to thank everyone at TSB for their continued hard work to step up to support them."

These numbers reflected a programme of cost saving initiatives that will reduce costs from 2024 onwards. TSB also confirmed that their strategy has always included simplification and efficiency is a key part of our strategy, and have improved their cost-to-income ratio from 104.4% in 2020 to 73.6% in 2023. 

It is also important to point out that TSB’s cost:income ratio remains relatively high compared competitors such as Santander UK, which reported a ratio of 53% on an adjusted basis this week and Virgin, which reported a ratio of 51.9% in November 2023.

Related Companies

TSB

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Retail banking Payments Start ups

Keywords

Branch banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Trending

Related News
Wise accuses high street banks of hidden exchange rate fees
/retail

Wise accuses high street banks of hidden exchange rate fees

TSB finds over a third of adverts on Facebook Marketplace could be scams
/security

TSB finds over a third of adverts on Facebook Marketplace could be scams

TSB and FinTech Scotland open applications for annual Innovation Labs programme

14 Aug 2023

HSBC, TSB and Nationwide upbraided by CMA over transaction history reporting

25 Jul 2023

TSB mobile and Internet banking goes down

18 Jul 2023

TSB calls on Meta to do more to prevent spiralling levels of fraud

14 Jun 2023

Ex-TSB CIO fined £80k over bungled IT migration

13 Apr 2023

Trending

  1. How Prioritising Financial Wellbeing Bolsters Employee Engagement

  2. One-in-three consumers falling victim to APP fraud - Visa

  3. Deutsche Bank to slash 3500 jobs

  4. PayPal to axe 2500 jobs

  5. US falling behind peers on CBDC progress, warns think tank

Research
See all reports »
AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up