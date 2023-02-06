TSB pilots banking pods

TSB has partnered with ATM provider Note Machine to open banking pods to replace local branch services that are due to close in Spring and also to venture into new areas where the bank has yet to establish a presence.

The first three pods, located in Wood Green (North London), Wigan and Luton, will be based in shopping centres and will be open seven days a week providing the local community with face-to-face and automated banking services.



Similar to the banking pop-ups announced by Barclays last month, the TSB pods are semi-permanent structures with a check-in area to meet and greet customers as well as more dedicated private space for customer meetings. The Pods use NoteMachine’s BankHive technology, a multi-functional device which gives users access to cash withdrawal services. The bank says deposit facilities will be added in the coming months.



Gary Jones, TSB’s customer delivery director says: “TSB remains committed to offering face-to-face banking services and, with pilots like the TSB pods underway and an increase in our video banking offer, we continue to innovate in how we can serve our customers in ways that work best for them.”



The bank, which announced further branch closures last month, also operates 43 pop-up services that have been gradually introduced since April 2021 to support customers in communities where following a branch closure it takes significantly longer to get to the nearest branch. Pop-ups run for one day a week in community locations like libraries or town halls. The service is delivered by TSB advisers who offer face-to-face support, helping customers access many of the services that are delivered in a branch.



TSB is already carrying out a separate pilot with OneBanx in Nottingham at the Victoria Shopping Centre. The OneBanx technology gives TSB customers access to their accounts on the open banking network, using the TSB Cash Kiosk App. TSB also has a presence in the shared branch Cash Access UK Banking Hub in concert with other banks in Cambuslang.