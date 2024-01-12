Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Metro Bank CFO James Hopkinson to step down

Metro Bank has announced its CFO James Hopkinson will leave his role after joining in September 2022.

According to Reuters, a Metro Bank spokesperson commented that Hopkinson is leaving for personal reasons. He will leave during the first quarter of 2024.

Cristina Alba Ochoa will be acting as the interim CFO from January 15 Metro Bank said in a statement, but added that they are looking for someone to fill the role permanently. Alba Ochoa was previously CFO at OakNorth.

This news comes after Metro Bank has faced a number of setbacks towards the end of 2023. The bank was forced take a £925m rescue deal last October and was in talks to sell £3bn of its mortgage book before calling it off.

In November 2023, the lender was looking at reducing branch opening hours and cutting staff by 20%, meaning 850 staff could be losing jobs. 

