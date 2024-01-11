Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
USDC issuer Circle files for IPO

USDC issuer Circle files for IPO

Circle Internet Financial, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering (IPO).

In a short statement confirming the filing, Circle says the number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

The IPO is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

In December 2022, Circle pulled the plug on a planned $9 billion Spac deal with Concord Acquisition Corp, the blank check firm run by former Barclays bigwig Bob Diamond. The deal was dusted after Concord failed to secure the necessary SEC S-4 registration statement green light.

News of the renewed push for a public listing comes just weeks after Circle secured conditional Digital Asset Service Provider registration from French authorities, with the aim of expanding its operations on the continent and more actively promoting its EUROC stablecoin.

USDC is the world's second-largest stablecoin, with a market cap of about $25 billion.

