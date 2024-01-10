Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
X plans P2P payments this year

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, says it will introduce peer-to-peer payments this year.

Over the last year, the firm has busy applying for payment processing licenses, securing the vital approval in 13 US states by December.

In a blog outlining plans for 2024, X says: "We will launch peer-to-peer payments, unlocking more user utility and new opportunities for commerce, and showcasing the power of living more of your life in one place."

The plan is less ambitious than X owner Elon Musk's boast in October that he wants the platform to manage users' "entire financial life" so that they "won't need a bank account" by the end of 2024.

At an all hands call with employees, audio of which was obtained by the Verge, Musk then said: "When I say payments, I actually mean someone’s entire financial life."

"If it involves money. It’ll be on our platform. Money or securities or whatever. So, it’s not just like send $20 to my friend. I’m talking about, like, you won’t need a bank account."

