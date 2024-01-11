Swiss payments fintech Rivero raises $7 million

Swiss payment technology house Rivero has raised $7 million in Series A funding to step into new markets and boost its product development and workforce.

The round was led by 6 Degrees Capital and Inference Partners, with participation from Kraken Ventures, Seed X Liechtenstein, the venture arm of PostFinance and angel investor and former COO of Adyen, Robert Kraal, together with a list of payment executives.



Founded in 2019, Rivero's Saas product suite fills a gap in the market for fraud recovery, dispute management and payment scheme compliance, with a particular focus on issuing banks.



In the three years since its go-to-market, Rivero has secured partnerships with over 20 financial institutions, ranging from issuing banks to acquiring banks and payment processors.



Commenting on the Series A round, Thomas Müller, co-founder and CEO of Rivero, saiys: “We're thrilled to share the news of our Series A round. Especially given the current challenging market conditions. We take this as confirmation of our strong business model and clear market demand for our products.”