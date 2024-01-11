Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Swiss payments fintech Rivero raises $7 million

Swiss payment technology house Rivero has raised $7 million in Series A funding to step into new markets and boost its product development and workforce.

The round was led by 6 Degrees Capital and Inference Partners, with participation from Kraken Ventures, Seed X Liechtenstein, the venture arm of PostFinance and angel investor and former COO of Adyen, Robert Kraal, together with a list of payment executives.

Founded in 2019, Rivero's Saas product suite fills a gap in the market for fraud recovery, dispute management and payment scheme compliance, with a particular focus on issuing banks.

In the three years since its go-to-market, Rivero has secured partnerships with over 20 financial institutions, ranging from issuing banks to acquiring banks and payment processors.

Commenting on the Series A round, Thomas Müller, co-founder and CEO of Rivero, saiys: “We're thrilled to share the news of our Series A round. Especially given the current challenging market conditions. We take this as confirmation of our strong business model and clear market demand for our products.”

