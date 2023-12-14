Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
ClearBank recruits former Barclays and Starling exec Cooper as CPO

ClearBank has recruited former Starling and Barclays high-flyer Megan Cooper as chief product officer.

Cooper (nee Caywood) joins ClearBank with over a decade of experience in fintech, including CPO and head of digital strategy at Barclays UK Business, and chief platform officer at Starling Bank.

She is also a board member of UK Finance digital, technology, cyber products and services team, and was named in Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2018.

As CPO, Cooper will lead the bank’s product strategy, creating and executing its roadmap as it expands into new markets.

The embedded banking and clearing provider reported nearly £50m in revenue and £6m in profit in the first half of 2023 and has plans to expand into Europe and the US.

“ClearBank’s success is built on understanding its customers’ needs, and that only comes from listening and using that insight to deliver great products,” says Cooper. “I look forward to working with ClearBank and continuing this approach, creating services that will meet customer needs both in the UK, Europe and the US.”

