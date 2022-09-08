ClearBank hires Andrew Barker as chief revenue officer

ClearBank has announced the appointment of Andrew Barker as its new chief revenue officer.

The bank reveals that Barker will support international growth ambitions, following its £175 million investment from Apax Digital in March 2022.

Reporting to ClearBank CEO Charles McManus, Barker's new mission will be to ensure the cloud-based bank’s international expansion is as seamless.

Barker has over 25 years’ experience in the technology space, as a sales leader and a high performing global salesperson and has helped helped three companies reach unicorn status. Prior to joining ClearBank, Barker was senior vice president of EMEA North at SAP Signavio and was instrumental in its successful expansion across Europe and internationally.

Barker says: “I am joining ClearBank at an exciting time of growth for the business. Helping to bring ClearBank’s unique offering to more businesses in new markets is a fantastic opportunity.”

McManus adds: “Across financial services, we’re seeing many of the big UK brands expanding their reach, across Europe and internationally. The right strategy and the right offering is crucial for successful expansion, and Andrew will be key to this process.”