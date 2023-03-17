ClearBank partners Code First Girls

Cloud-based banking platform ClearBank is the latest financial sector player to actively recruit female coders through a partnership with Code First Girls.

Code First Girls is the largest provider of free coding courses for women in the UK and works with over 100 partners to actively place women into tech roles.

CleaBank joins 30 other fintech and financial services companies - including Lloyds Banking Group, Morgan Stanley, NatWest, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America - in tapping into the venture's talent pool.

Analysis of the most recent ONS Labour Force Survey reveals women make up only 18% of computer programmers and software development professionals, web design professionals, and data analysts in the UK.

Tom Harris, CTO, ClearBank, says: "As a business focused on driving transformation in the financial services industry, diversity in its many forms is vital to us and ClearBank is committed to championing it.

"We’re thrilled to be partnering with Code First Girls on this initiative, helping to get more women and non-binary people into technology roles at ClearBank.”