Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ClearBank

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ClearBank appoints banking exec Mark Fairless as CFO

ClearBank appoints banking exec Mark Fairless as CFO

The real-time clearing house has announced the appointment of Mark Fairless as chief financial officer (CFO), to support the firm's international growth.

Fairless will also be an executive director on ClearBank's UK Board, and a member of the executive committee.

The former Barclays, Santander, and M&G executive will take the reins after strong 2022 for the firm. ClearBank reached profitability in November last year, after tripling 2022 year-to-date revenues compared to the same period in 2021. ClearBank expects to roll out a suite of new products and services in the coming year.

On his appointment, Fairless stated: "I believe strongly in the potential of ClearBank to drive innovation within financial services, and of the significant opportunity that lies ahead. 2023 is set to be a hugely important period for the business.

“I’ve joined at the perfect time and cannot wait to help ClearBank achieve its sizable ambitions.”

ClearBank CEO, Charles McManus added: “Mark joins us at a truly exciting time for ClearBank, as we build on the achievements of 2022 and make progress on our growth ambitions for 2023. Mark will bring a wealth of global knowledge, expertise, and experience to the ClearBank team that will be critical to our future success."

Fairless' appointment remains subject to regulatory approval. Fairless replaces interim CFO, Glen Lucken, who stepped into the role after the challenger bank, Bank of London, poached CFO James Hopkinson in June 2022. Bank of London also added Marc Jenkins, another ex-ClearBank CFO, to its ranks in November 2022.

Related Companies

ClearBank

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Metaverse - The potential for the financial world

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Trending

Related News
ClearBank to expand internationally after hitting profitability
/payments

ClearBank to expand internationally after hitting profitability

Raisin migrates to Clearbank
/retail

Raisin migrates to Clearbank

ClearBank hires Andrew Barker as chief revenue officer

08 Sep 2022

Trending

  1. 2023 predictions

  2. JPMorgan Chase sues founder of startup it acquired

  3. Goldman Sachs fintech unit makes $1.2bn loss in nine months

  4. UK associations form crypto industry alliance; government preps consultation on digital pound

  5. ATM withdrawals rise for first time in 13 years - Nationwide Building Society

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023