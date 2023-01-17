ClearBank appoints banking exec Mark Fairless as CFO

The real-time clearing house has announced the appointment of Mark Fairless as chief financial officer (CFO), to support the firm's international growth.

Fairless will also be an executive director on ClearBank's UK Board, and a member of the executive committee.

The former Barclays, Santander, and M&G executive will take the reins after strong 2022 for the firm. ClearBank reached profitability in November last year, after tripling 2022 year-to-date revenues compared to the same period in 2021. ClearBank expects to roll out a suite of new products and services in the coming year.



On his appointment, Fairless stated: "I believe strongly in the potential of ClearBank to drive innovation within financial services, and of the significant opportunity that lies ahead. 2023 is set to be a hugely important period for the business.



“I’ve joined at the perfect time and cannot wait to help ClearBank achieve its sizable ambitions.”



ClearBank CEO, Charles McManus added: “Mark joins us at a truly exciting time for ClearBank, as we build on the achievements of 2022 and make progress on our growth ambitions for 2023. Mark will bring a wealth of global knowledge, expertise, and experience to the ClearBank team that will be critical to our future success."



Fairless' appointment remains subject to regulatory approval. Fairless replaces interim CFO, Glen Lucken, who stepped into the role after the challenger bank, Bank of London, poached CFO James Hopkinson in June 2022. Bank of London also added Marc Jenkins, another ex-ClearBank CFO, to its ranks in November 2022.