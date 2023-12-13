Google adds BNPL options to mobile wallet

Google is teaming up with Zip and Affirm to offer buy now pay later options for US consumers shopping with Google Pay.

Beginning with a pilot in Q1 of calendar year 2024, Affirm and Zip will appear as a payment option for Android users on select merchant apps and websites that offer Google Pay at checkout.



Users will be able to select from BNPL providers on the list to split their payments into regular instalments. If the user chooses Zip, for instance, they can learn more about the terms and conditions and then go through a few steps to complete the purchase. Once approved, customers can spread out their payments using Zip's pay-in-four service for purchases over $35.



“We are always looking for ways to give people a more helpful checkout experience when shopping on Google,” says Drew Olson, Senior Director, Google Pay. “By teaming up with BNPL providers like Zip and Affirm, we are able to give Google Pay users another payment option when checking out, while providing merchants with another tool to drive their growth.”