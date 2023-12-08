Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
OCC warns banks on BNPL lending

OCC warns banks on BNPL lending

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has issued guidance to US banks warning them to make sure that buy now, pay later loans are offered in a "safe and sound" manner.

The guidance says national banks and federal savings associations should maintain underwriting, repayment terms, pricing, and safeguards that "minimise adverse customer outcomes". Any marketing materials and disclosures should also be clear and conspicuous.

The use of BNPL has soared in recent years, with the likes of Klarna and Affirm attracting millions of customers, prompting more traditional lenders to enter the fray.

However, there are concerns that the industry is piling up debt among cash-strapped consumers, particularly as the holiday season approaches.

Acting Comptroller Hsu says: “As the buy-now-pay-later market grows and we enter the holiday shopping season, the guidance confirms our expectation that OCC-supervised institutions offering these products do so in a responsible manner.”

Related Companies

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Scams: The 2024 Fraud Outlook[On-Demand Webinar] Scams: The 2024 Fraud Outlook

Trending

Trending

  1. Adyen to act as global acquiring bank for Klarna

  2. Monzo co-founder Templestein recalls 2020 existential crisis in farewell letter

  3. Ransomware attack on vendor causes outages at 60 credit unions

  4. Dark clouds gather over European payments firms

  5. UK financial regulators to assume direct oversight of critical technology suppliers

Research
See all reports »
Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023