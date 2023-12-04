Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Standard Chartered rolls out BNPL option to consumers across Apac

Standard Chartered rolls out BNPL option to consumers across Apac

Standard Chartered is rolling out online and instore buy now, pay later options for credit cardholders across Asia Pacific.

The bank is activating Visa's network-based Instalment Solution to convert existing credit lines into multiple interest-free BNPL options at the checkout.

Malaysia is the first market to come online, with Singapore following early next year as part of a phased roll out across the region.

Manoj Piplani, global head, personal banking, and credit cards & personal loans, Standard Chartered states: “With this strategic partnership, Standard Chartered customers in the region can split their payments in instalments on various Visa Instalment Solution-enabled online and in-store merchants to meet their lifestyle needs. This simple, convenient and secure approach will elevate the retail experience and give customers the control on how they want payments to be made.”

