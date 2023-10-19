Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

FIS Global Mastercard Zip

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mastercard inks open banking deals with Worldpay and Zip

Mastercard inks open banking deals with Worldpay and Zip

Mastercard is stepping up its open banking activity through partnerships with merchant solutions business Worldpay and BNPL firm Zip.

The deal with FIS unit Worldpay means people can permission their data to be shared (not stored) seamlessly between trusted parties and securely pay bills directly from their bank account.

Mastercard says that its open banking technology removes the friction associated with manually typing in routing and account numbers each time. It also automates consumer onboarding for billers and merchants and reduces the risks and costs of storing bank account information.

"We are delighted to partner with Mastercard to leverage their open banking platform in the U.S. to offer secure and seamless account verification services, providing our customers with enhanced payment options and advance open banking around the world,” says Sudev Balakrishnan, chief product officer, Worldpay Merchant Solutions, FIS.

Meanwhile, Mastercard's open banking arm Finicity is being enlisted by Zip to boost the real-time underwriting process of Zip’s lending programme.

Jess Turner, EVP, global open banking and API, Mastercard, says: “We’re providing more payment choice, redefining how identity is established and authenticated, and opening doors to tailored solutions that will revolutionize financial experiences.”

Related Companies

FIS Global Mastercard Zip

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] DORA: The drive towards better operational resilience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2024[New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2024

Trending

Trending

  1. FCA and Modulr agree customer onboarding restrictions

  2. NatWest enrolls debit cards in Mastercard&#39;s Click to Pay

  3. SEC head warns AI could cause financial crisis

  4. UAE to launch national domestic card scheme

  5. China opens CBDC industrial park

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2024

The Future of ESGTech 2024

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024