Santander and Microsoft launch AI challenge

Banco Santander has teamed up with Microsoft and the Oxentia Foundation on a global challenge for entrepreneurs using AI to make a "positive impact on society".

Startups and scaleups from Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the US, Spain, Mexico, Portugal, Poland, the UK and Uruguay are being invited to apply for the challenge by 27 April.



Then, three winning startups will receive 10,000 euros each, with the three best scaleups securing 30,000 euros each and a trip to Silicon Valley to attend an awards ceremony on 29 June.



Winners will gain membership in Santander X 100, a global entrepreneurship community providing access to resources such as mentoring and training, capital, customers, talent and networking. In addition, they will by mentored by Microsoft experts to present projects to M12, the firm's venture capital initiative.



Diego Calascibetta, global director, entrepreneurship and open innovation, Santander Universities, says: "With this challenge, we want to support companies that share our vision on AI as a technology that is destined to be ever-present in our lives much sooner than we thought".