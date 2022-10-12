Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Banco Santander Google

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Google taps Santander tech to help firms transition to the cloud

Google taps Santander tech to help firms transition to the cloud

Google Cloud has launched a service, built on top of technology developed by Banco Santander, to help companies migrate from legacy mainframe systems to the cloud.

The Duel Run service is being offered to companies across industries and is already being used by Santander to bring data and workloads onto Google Cloud's infrastructure.

The service is built on top of Gravity, a bespoke internal software developed by Santander for its core banking modernisation programme. The software allows parallel processing, meaning the bank can simultaneously run workloads on its existing mainframe and on the cloud, allowing it to perform real-time testing with no disruption to its businesses.

Once satisfied with the stability and performance, the bank can then transit from the mainframe system to the cloud.

Santander says it expects to move all its core markets and businesses to the cloud within two to three years, ensuring easier and faster access to data, more simplicity and faster time-to-market.

Sachin Gupta, VP, GM infrastructure, Google Cloud, says: "Modernising legacy IT infrastructure represents a significant stepping stone into the cloud era for many enterprises.

"Migrating mainframe systems to the cloud provides organizations with opportunities to better utilise their data, implement stronger cybersecurity protections, and build a foundation for their transformation. Santander’s revolutionary innovation has helped us built a new service in record time."

Related Companies

Banco Santander Google

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Solutions: Supporting SMEs during the economic downturn

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Financial Inclusion: How data can expand opportunities for the unbanked[Webinar] Financial Inclusion: How data can expand opportunities for the unbanked

Trending

Related News
ASX selects Google Cloud as preferrred cloud partner
/cloud

ASX selects Google Cloud as preferrred cloud partner

NatWest Markets eyes big gains in migration to Google Cloud
/cloud

NatWest Markets eyes big gains in migration to Google Cloud

Santander migrates 80% of IT infrastructure to the cloud

13 May

UK FS regulator takes aim at cloud giants - FT

10 Jan

Japan's first app-only bank to run entirely on Google Cloud

21 Apr 2021

Trending

  1. Is Goldman Sachs ready to pull the rug on Marcus?

  2. Adyen partners Tink for open banking payments

  3. Swift finds role as global hub for CBDCs and tokenised assets

  4. JPMorgan and Visa link blockchain payment networks

  5. Chase UK app suffers day-long outage

Research
See all reports »
SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line