Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa Enfuce Financial Services

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Embedded Finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa joins €8.5 million funding round in Enfuce

Visa joins €8.5 million funding round in Enfuce

Visa has joined an €8.5 million funding round in female-founded Finnish card issuer and payment processor Enfuce.

The follow-on investment round was led by led by Vitruvian Partners with additional participation from Maki.vc. This follows Enfuce's €45m Series C funding round initiated in 2021. Enfuce has raised a total of €62m to date.

Founded in 2016, Enfuce offers an embedded finance proposition to a client roster that includes the likes of Pleo, OKQ8, and Memo Bank.

Acting as a global card issuer and payment processor, Enfuce offers an end-to-end programme of services handling licensing, financing, compliance, and fraud management. The company currently processes nearly €2bn in transactions annually.

The latest investment is designed to set the firm up for its next phase of growth, with plans for expansion across key European markets, such as Benelux, Germany, and France.

Monika Liikamaa, co-founder & co-CEO at Enfuce, comments: “Visa’s trust isn’t just a validation of our business, it’s a testament to our significant growth during challenging economic times. Since our inception, we have been committed to rapidly scaling up to ensure the widespread deployment of our modular, scalable and advanced payment solutions that significantly simplify our customers’ lives. With Visa’s investment, we will continue to bring our bold vision of shaping the future of embedded finance to life.”

Enfuce first partnered with Visa in June 2021 to Visa to roll out a fast-track, eight-week programme for European fintechs to launch their own payment cards.

Philip Konopik, regional managing director, Nordics and Baltics, Visa, comments: “This investment in our partner Enfuce, will allow them to grow their current business within issuer processing and BIN sponsorship by accelerating innovation though making Visa’s solutions widely available to the payment’s ecosystem.”

Related Companies

Visa Enfuce Financial Services

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Embedded Finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Scams: The 2024 Fraud Outlook

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2022 - 2023[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2022 - 2023

Trending

Related News
Enfuce partners with Iceland's Kvika Bank
/retail

Enfuce partners with Iceland's Kvika Bank

Money20/20: Enfuce partners with SEB Embedded to drive embedded finance
/payments

Money20/20: Enfuce partners with SEB Embedded to drive embedded finance

Enfuce opens for business in the UK

12 Jul 2022

Enfuce raises €45 million

06 Dec 2021

Bud and Enfuce to bring carbon tracking to UK

11 Jun 2021

Enfuce partners with Visa to enable card issuing for fintechs in just eight weeks

04 Jun 2021

Trending

  1. HSBC customers hit by mobile banking outage

  2. HSBC names executive team for new embedded finance fintech

  3. UK funds given green light for tokenisation

  4. OCC&#39;s former Chief Fintech Officer had CV full of falsehoods - report

  5. Christine Lagarde&#39;s son burned by crypto speculation

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?