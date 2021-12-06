Enfuce raises €45 million

Finnish Card-as-a-Service platform Enfuce has closed a €45 million Series C investment round led by international growth investor Vitruvian Partners.

Founded in Finland, Enfuce recently expanded its geographic presence in Germany and France and has over 13 million active card users on their platform from whom it processes close to €1 billion transactions annually.



The company claims to have doubled client numbers over the past year, with notable customers including Pleo, St1, Gee Finance, Qred and Rabobank.



Denise Johansson, co-founder and CCO, Enfuce says: “Year 2021 has pushed our Card-as-a-Service offering with our integrated carbon footprint calculator My Carbon Action towards a big breakthrough. We are today powering some of the most innovative fintech and corporate payment solutions on the market. Our market is currently on the verge of disruption - and pioneers and innovators such as Enfuce are needed to accelerate that change.”



She says the new capital will be used to further accelerate growth internationally as well as development of the company’s technology platform.