Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Enfuce Financial Services

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Enfuce opens for business in the UK

Enfuce opens for business in the UK

Female-driven Finnish Card-as-a-Service platform Enfuce is to launch in the UK following a €545 million funding round secured in December.

Founded by co-CEOs Monika Liikamaa and Denise Johansson, Enfuce recently expanded its geographic presence in Germany and France and cliams over 13 million active card users for whom it processes close to €1 billion transactions annually.

Enfuce is a one-stop shop for companies that want to issue cards to their customers, supporting debit, credit, prepaid, gift, fleet and fuel card programmes in any form - plastic, digital and/or tokenised - for consumer, commercial and B2B applications, along with digital wallets. The company also offers a carbon tracking toool for calculating the emissions of transactions.

The company claims to have doubled client numbers over the past year, with notable customers including Pleo, St1, Gee Finance, Qred and Rabobank.

Co-founder Liikamaa says: “Enfuce does the heavy lifting of card issuing and processing, empowering businesses to focus on their core operations with the reassurance of a trusted compliant partner helping them in their quests to drive growth and customer loyalty."

Leading Enfuce’s team in the UK is newly-appointed EVP of Fintech Sales, Peter Baxendale, who arrives at the company with a track record from previous posts at Retail Decisions (now part of ACI), Elavon and Modulr.

Denise Johansson comments: “The time is right for Enfuce to transform the UK payment market even further. Smart digital finance and embedded payments are triggering urgent demand for corporate digitisation, and Enfuce is ideally placed to bring our game-changing capabilities, like packaged EMI licensing, BIN sponsoring, programme management, card management and processing, to more companies across Europe."

Related Companies

Enfuce Financial Services

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Trending

Related News
Enfuce raises €45 million
/payments

Enfuce raises €45 million

Bud and Enfuce to bring carbon tracking to UK
/sustainable

Bud and Enfuce to bring carbon tracking to UK

Enfuce partners with Visa to enable card issuing for fintechs in just eight weeks

04 Jun 2021

Tencent backs Finnish fintech Enfuce

18 Mar 2021

Icelandic challenger bank indó contracts with Enfuce ahead of mobile app launch

16 Jun 2020

Finnish fintech Enfuce to track CO2e emissions of purchases

21 Nov 2019

Trending

  1. Rogers outage shuts down Canadian banks&#39; ATMs, POS and internet banking

  2. Revolut crosses the divide to in-person payments

  3. Bank of England to announce crypto regulation

  4. India offers UPI to the world

  5. Revolut loses another compliance exec as firm tangles with FCA

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility