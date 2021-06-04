Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Enfuce partners with Visa to enable card issuing for fintechs in just eight weeks

Enfuce partners with Visa to enable card issuing for fintechs in just eight weeks

Finland's Enfuce is partnering with Visa to roll out a fast-track, eight-week programme for European fintechs to launch their own payment cards.

Under the programme, fintechs can offer their customers physical and virtual payment cards without having to spend months on the launch, getting the required certifications, or hire in-house experts for business processes mandated by card schemes.

Denise Johansson, co-founder at Enfuce, says: “Enabling card issuing for non-licensed fintechs in only eight weeks is groundbreaking. This opens new opportunities for them to offer a more seamless, fun, effortless and most of all secure customer experience in a scalable way.”

The customisable turnkey card issuing service includes key enablers such as BIN sponsorship, card scheme integration as well as fraud prevention and dispute management.

