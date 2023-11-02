Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Revolut hires former Deutsche Bank regulatory lead as UK CEO

Revolut has drafted in Francesca Carlesi, a fintech founder and former Deutsche Bank and Barclays executive, as its new UK chief executive as it continues its long quest for a banking licence.

With over 15 years of experience in finance, banking, and fintech, Carlesi is the co-founder and CEO of Molo Finance, the UK's first digitally native mortgage lender. She stepped down this month following the March acquisition of an 80% stake in the firm by Australian non-bank mortgage lender ColCap Financial.

Prior to setting up Molo, Carlesi spent five years as chief of staff and global head of regulatory afffairs at Deutsche Bank - experience which will stand her in good stead in her new role at Reveolut. Her time at Deutsche Bank was preceded by a one-year spell at Italian lender Intesa Sanapaolo and two years as head of strategy business planning at Barclays Bank.

Her appointment comes as Revolut continues it two-plus year wait for a UK banking licence.

The company has been plagued by a stream of senior departures from its compliance team and in September missed the deadline for filing its annual accounts for the second year running.

However, last month Revolut finally struck a deal with primary backer SoftBank on a change to the latter's shareholding, clearing away a key obstacle in the fintech's long-running battle to obtain the UK banking licence.

Chairman of Revolut UK, Richard Holmes, says of the appointment: “As we continue to build out our leadership team, her extensive experience across the banking and fintech sectors makes her the perfect CEO to drive our UK business forward.

“As a founder of her own fintech, and having spent many years across the banking industry, Francesca knows what it takes to challenge the banking incumbents, and I look forward to celebrating her successes here in the months to come.”

