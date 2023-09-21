Revolut expanding team to target mortgage financing in Europe

Revolut is looking to hire global candidates to enhance mortgage products for their customers in Europe.

The fintech giant wants to expand its team with mortgage product managers, mortgage credit managers, business compliance managers, software engineers, technical product managers, and more.

Revolut is aiming to expand their market to home financing and build on their mortgage offering for primary account users.

The Revolut Careers page is currently hiring globally, looking for candidates with experience working in mortgage financing and looking to work innovatively and collaboratively to improve the company product base.

Joe Heneghan, partner and CEO of Revolut Europe, stated: "We're focused on enhancing our offering to provide our customers with frictionless, accessible products and services. As a next step in our journey we're exploring the option of adding mortgages to our global financial super app, joining our suite of credit products available within the EEA, including Loans, Credit Cards, and Pay Later. We're looking for talented people to join our team of more than 6,000 employees around the world."

Revolut continues to struggle in obtaining its UK banking license, having issues in the last year filing its accounts.