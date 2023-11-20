Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BNY Mellon Financial Services Ireland

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Financial inclusion

Keywords

Alternative finance DeFi E-commerce Embedded Finance Non-bank competitors Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Irish association calls for national fintech centre

Irish association calls for national fintech centre

A lobby group representing Ireland's financial services sector has called on the government to establish a physical centre for fintech firms.

The chairman of Financial Services Ireland (FSI), Joe Heneghan, made the comments at the association's annual dinner.

“As consumer appetite for digital services continues to grow, every firm operating in financial services is now a fintech firm," said Heneghan. "Ireland can be at the forefront of fintech, and we believe that establishing a dedicated physical space will be a pivotal part of that."

According to Heneghan, such a fintech hub should be a "vibrant centre for innovation, collaboration, and growth, open to everybody in the industry" and serve as a "tangible, bustling ecosystem" where fintechs, industry incumbents and regulators can "exchange ideas".

Above all though, said Heneghan, the hub would "deliver jobs, growth and investment for Ireland". 

The FSI has also welcomed the recent announcement by the Central Bank of Ireland that it will establish a regulatory sandbox. Such a move would "represent a 'level shift' in the financial services industry, enabling more flexibility for firms to experiment in a safe space", he said.

The call from the FSI comes amid a decline in funding for Irish fintechs. A KPMG report showed a reduction in fintech funding in the first half of 2023, which it put down to rising interest rates, inflation and geopolitical tensions.

The FSI has also been one of the loudest voices calling for more state support for the fintech sector. A survey issued by the association in September fiound that 72% of respondents said there was not enough funding for innovation while 64% said there was not enough for growth.

While it remains to be seen if a national fintech hub will be established in Ireland, a number of banks and asset servicers have announded plans to develop their own. For example, in May, BNY Mellon stated it would invest €8 million in the creation of a digital R&D hub in Dublin that will focus on AI and data analytics for the US bank's global client base.

Related Companies

BNY Mellon Financial Services Ireland

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Financial inclusion

Keywords

Alternative finance DeFi E-commerce Embedded Finance Non-bank competitors Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] DORA: The drive towards better operational resilience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?[Impact Study] What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

Trending

Related News
Irish fintechs bemoan lack of state support
/startups

Irish fintechs bemoan lack of state support

Irish fintech funding slows down
/startups

Irish fintech funding slows down

Bank-backed Irish payments app faces more delays

06 Jul

BNY Mellon to create AI R&D hub in Ireland

30 May

Irish central bank governor compares crypto to ponzi scheme

10 May

Starling abandons plans to launch in Ireland

19 Jul 2022

Irish central bank lays down new rules for BNPL providers

17 May 2022

Trending

  1. Apple Pay launches UK open banking integration for Wallet

  2. Starling signs first banking client for SaaS platform

  3. Irish banks ditch plans to build mobile payments app

  4. Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas lead &#163;77.7 million investment in Fnality

  5. JPMorgan Chase tops bank AI index

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?