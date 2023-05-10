Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Central Bank of Ireland

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Irish central bank governor compares crypto to ponzi scheme

Irish central bank governor compares crypto to ponzi scheme

Central Bank of Ireland governor Gabriel Makhlouf has compared cryptocurrencies to "ponzi schemes" and says there is "urgent need" for policy action to protect consumers.

In a blog, the governor says that while the Bank is "open" towards the potential of ‘backed crypto’ - such as Electronic Money Tokens and Asset Reference Tokens - unbacked crypto is a "very different proposition".

Writes Makhlouf: "My view is that the claimed benefits of ‘unbacked crypto’ should be treated with a large dose of scepticism. The purchase of such products can be similar to purchasing a lottery ticket: you might win but you probably won’t. And describing it as 'investment' is, needless to say, an abuse of the word; 'Ponzi schemes' might be more accurate."

Makhlouf welcomes the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) crypto licensing regulations which have recently been voted through the European Parliament as an "important step", although he notes the rules will not be fully implemented until the start of 2025.

He writes: "The reality of course is that crypto is not going away very soon and the nature of the product means international co-ordination is needed to ensure it is regulated and supervised at a level commensurate to the risk it poses.

"The crypto market should be treated no differently to other financial markets with similar rules on the treatment of client funds, and on disclosures, governance, risk management and information exchange."

Related Companies

Central Bank of Ireland

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Cloud-Native: How can banks achieve efficiency?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements[New Impact Study] Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Trending

Related News
JPMorgan chief calls crypto a ‘decentralised Ponzi scheme’
/crypto

JPMorgan chief calls crypto a ‘decentralised Ponzi scheme’

Trending

  1. Apple nets $1 billion in deposits within a week of savings account launch

  2. Fintech to become $1.5 trillion industry by 2030

  3. Monzo hits 250K business customer milestone

  4. JPMorgan ordered to pay Frank founder&#39;s legal fees

  5. Weaknesses in bank mobile app security are exposing customers to fraud - Which?

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023