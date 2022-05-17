Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Central Bank of Ireland

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Irish central bank lays down new rules for BNPL providers

Irish central bank lays down new rules for BNPL providers

The Central Bank of Ireland is applying new consumer protection legislation to ensure that hire purchase, consumer hire, and buy now, pay later providers and services adhere to new rules under the direct authorisation of the Central Bank.

The Central Bank says the new legislation closes a consumer protection gap, enabling users who enter into indirect credit agreements to be protected by the Central Bank’s consumer protection framework.

Under the new rules, the Central Bank expects firms and their staff to meet the necessary minimum competency standards, required of staff with a particular emphasis on staff dealing with consumers in relation to retail financial products, "at the earliest possible opportunity".

The Act introduces an interest rate cap of 23% APR on all credit agreements provided to the consumer. The Act also ensures that all retail credit firms must comply with Section 149 of the Consumer Credit Act 1995, and notify the Central Bank if they wish to introduce any new charges or increase any charge that has been previously notified to the Central Bank.

Gerry Cross, director of financial regulation - policy and risk says: "Extending our consumer protection framework to these firms will ensure that Irish consumers receive the same protections that we require of other financial service providers. Our aim is to ensure that consumers have the same level of protection no matter where they source their financial services.”

Related Companies

Central Bank of Ireland

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Identity 2022 - Inclusive, Secure, Fit For Purpose

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Embedded Banking: The Future of Unbundling[Webinar] Embedded Banking: The Future of Unbundling

Trending

Related News
MultiPay and Mastercard bring BNPL to Ireland's high street retailers
/payments

MultiPay and Mastercard bring BNPL to Ireland's high street retailers

Klarna lands in Ireland
/payments

Klarna lands in Ireland

Trending

  1. Chase launches &#163;400 refer-a-friend scheme for UK digital bank

  2. Santander migrates 80% of IT infrastructure to the cloud

  3. Google brings virtual cards to Chrome and Android

  4. Private equity firms eye up Temenos

  5. UK to introduce new rules to preserve cash and reimburse fraud victims

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models