Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of Ireland

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Financial inclusion Payments Wholesale banking People Markets

Keywords

Non-bank competitors Reporting/compliance Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Irish fintechs bemoan lack of state support

Irish fintechs bemoan lack of state support

Innovation within Ireland's banking sector has been hindered by a lack of government funding, claims a newly published report.

The study, Ireland's Fintech Future, commissioned by Financial Services Ireland (FSI), an arm of banking lobby group Ibec, found that  limited state support was cited as a major barrier to the prospects of the country's fintech sector. 

As many as 72% of respondents said there was not enough funding for innovation while 64% said there was not enough for growth.

Other challenges for the fintech sector flagged in the report include skills shortages and the regulatory compliance burden.

Yet despite these obstacles, the study revealed a general optimsim among the surveyed firms, especially the newly-established ventures. As many as 88% of startups said they expect to grow their revenue over the coming years by an average of 72%. 

The figures were slightly less for well-established firms - 73% and 17% respectively. In addition, 70% of all fintechs said they expect to see their headcount increase over the coming years.

"The findings of the survey show that the sector is positive about the future, but it is clear that there are obstacles in place in Ireland, both for developing the next generation of financial services firms, and for longer-established firms who are digitalising their businesses,” said FSI director Fiona Callan.

The report comes on the back of research from UK investment firm Finch Capital which found that funding levels for Irish fintechs dropped by 28% in 2022, amid a 70% decline in funding for fintechs across Europe. 

Financial Services Ireland has made a series of recommendations based on the survey results. These include government funding to establish a fintech hub, the unlocking of a €1.5bn surplus in the National Training Fund and calling on the Central Bank of Ireland to establish a more streamlined regulatory environment. 

 

Related Companies

Bank of Ireland

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Financial inclusion Payments Wholesale banking People Markets

Keywords

Non-bank competitors Reporting/compliance Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Digital Transformation in 2024: Why Fix the Legacy Spaghetti Now?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] SaaS migration: Why outsourcing to multiple providers is the key to SaaS[Upcoming Webinar] SaaS migration: Why outsourcing to multiple providers is the key to SaaS

Trending

Related News
Irish fintech funding slows down
/startups

Irish fintech funding slows down

Minister orders review after Bank of Ireland IT glitch
/security

Minister orders review after Bank of Ireland IT glitch

BNY Mellon to create AI R&D hub in Ireland

30 May

Irish central bank governor compares crypto to ponzi scheme

10 May

Belfast awarded £18.9 million grant for cyber AI hub

24 Feb

Trending

  1. Visa launches global cross-border money movement package

  2. Natwest debuts payment links for open banking payments

  3. Swift begins beta tests of CBDC connector

  4. SBI extends Ripple XRP to new remittance corridors

  5. Visa invests in A2A payments platform Form3

Research
See all reports »
The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023