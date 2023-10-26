Curve issues first credit card

All-in-one card app Curve has launched its first ever credit card in the UK, providing users with protection against problem purchases even when using a debit card.

Customers link their existing cards to a digital Curve Wallet, and whichever card they select in the app is then charged when they use their Curve credit card to pay.



The credit card offers users the beneits of Section 75 protection against all eligible purches, including those charged to a debit card in the app.



The new card comes with other benefits, including Curve Flex, which enables customers to split future or past purchases into monthly installments with just a tap. In the near future, Curve plans to expand Flex benefits, introducing the ability to refinance expensive credit card debt with a lower cost amortised loan.



Curve last week secured an additional £58 million in its series C round, taking the round’s total funding to over £133 million. The firm says some of the cash will be deployed to realise its ultimate aim of hosting a financial supermarket within the Curve app.